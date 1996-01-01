Independent Mercedes Benz Specialists
We at George Fraser have moved because Lidl the supermarket are knocking our old building down. Our new address is Unit J Eskdale Industrial Estate, Eskdale Road, Cowley, Uxbridge, UB8 2RT (the Uxbridge exit off the A40). Please call before visiting. The move will not affect collection and delivery of your vehicle and our phone number 0208 795 1055 remains the same.
Welcome to George Fraser Limited, London's leading independent Mercedes Benz service centre. We aim to provide first-class Mercedes servicing. We pride ourselves on our personal service, from our highly trained technicians and equipment to our customer care and after-service support. George Fraser Limited is committed to a high level of customer service.
At George Fraser Limited, not only do we pride ourselves on our first-class Mercedes servicing, we can save customers up to 50% on a standard Mercedes service costs. All our technicians are Mercedes-Benz Certified and have over ten years experience.
We offer standard Mercedes ASSYST A Services and Mercedes ASSYST Plus Services, service book stamping and MOT Testing, and we are able to undertake other work on your Mercedes if necessary. Some work may need to be undertaken depending on the age and mileage of your Mercedes - this is detailed at the back of your Mercedes service book. Naturally, all serviced Mercedes are valeted, leaving your car as good as new.
Rest assured, we use approved Mercedes service equipment and Mercedes genuine parts, and all our lubricants are Mercedes-Benz recommended, meaning your Mercedes warranty is always maintained.
Having your Mercedes regularly serviced by us is the best way to care for your vehicle. Not only do we have highly-skilled, highly-trained technicians, we also use the very latest systems and equipment to keep your car in optimum condition.
Here at George Fraser Limited we know how important it is to look after your Mercedes-Benz and keep it in tiptop condition. In our fully-equipped garage our Mercedes-Benz trained technicians offer:
We also have a comfortable waiting room area complete with complimentary hot drinks.
We think you'll agree, the benefits of bringing your Mercedes-Benz to us speak for themselves!